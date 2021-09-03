Jobs That Don’t Require Prior Experience [9 To Choose From]

Looking for new work but don’t have much on your resume yet? No problem, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of 9 jobs that don’t require prior experience.

Getting your foot in the door in the job market is sometimes easier said than done. Once you start looking at positions, you might find that even entry-level jobs want years of relevant experience before considering you.

If you’re looking for your first job or trying to change careers, this can get discouraging pretty fast.

But don’t give up on your job hunt yet!

There are plenty of jobs out there that don’t need you to have any experience, and they actually pay pretty well at that. We’ve put together a list of nine jobs that don’t require any prior experience to help you on your search.

1. Delivery Driver

Whether it’s food or packages, becoming a delivery driver usually only takes a few days of on-the-job training when first starting out.

This isn’t a job you should dismiss quickly, with an average salary of $35,000 a year and some pretty good benefits no matter what level you’re at. Working for places such as UPS and FedEx will usually earn you more in the long run, but there are perks to any delivery driver position.

It’s perfect if you’re not big on the idea of sitting behind a desk all day.

These days, people have everything from their meals to groceries delivered, so the demand for delivery drivers is higher than ever. You can work as an independent driver through apps like DoorDash or land a job with a restaurant or store close to home.

And don’t forget you always have the opportunity to earn more with tips!

2. Bartender

You don’t technically have to go to bartending school to be a bartender, though a certificate from one may improve your prospects on the job market. You may also need to take a “responsible serving” course depending on the laws in your state.

If you land one of these serving jobs, on-the-job training tends to be pretty casual. You’ll likely do smaller jobs while learning the ropes, giving you experience in other positions while working your way to serving drinks.

The average yearly salary for bartenders is around $25,000, and this is another job where tipping is the norm.

This is an excellent job for anyone who enjoys a fast-paced environment and interacting with many different people every shift. It will definitely keep you on your toes.

3. Administrative Assistant

If you like the idea of working within a big company but don’t know precisely what you want to do there, try working as an administrative assistant first. This may just be the perfect entry-level job for you.

While you’re making $44,000 a year (on average), you will be in charge of:

Handling phone calls

Dealing with emails

Scheduling things

Proofreading correspondence

Other office tasks for higher-ups

In this position, you’ll be in contact with different departments in the company, letting you learn how everything works from the bottom up.

Being an administrative assistant is pretty straightforward once you learn the ropes. And if you end up being really good at your job, there’s always the chance of promotion to a more specialized position.

4. Customer Service Representative

Working in customer service generally only requires a high school education and some on-the-job training to get started. Any company with customers will need people to help them out when they have questions, which is where you come in.

Customer service reps earn an average salary of $35,000 a year, and all you really need are good people skills and a positive attitude.

If you enjoy talking to people and helping them solve their problems, you might be perfectly cut out for this line of work. You may even be able to work remotely for this one since all it really takes is a phone.

5. Sales Representative

Most companies need sales representatives to help move their products. All you need to apply is a high school education and a willingness to learn the product you are selling.

If you’re persuasive and enjoy talking to people, you’ll probably be a pretty successful salesperson .

By getting into sales, you are looking at an average salary of $60,000 a year. With commission-based incentives as a regular practice in this line of work, you can push your salary in the six-figure range if you’re good at your job.

6. Veterinary Assistant

While you don’t need any prior experience to become a veterinary assistant, you will need to complete a certification program to qualify. However, you will most likely get on-the-job training.

Coming in at an average annual salary of $28,000, this is a great pick for all you animal lovers out there.

As a veterinary assistant, they’ll expect you to handle front office tasks like making appointments. You’ll also help with animal examinations and do basic procedures like taking an animal’s temperature.

If you’re thinking about veterinary school but still on the fence, this is a great way to see if the field is right for you!

7. Legal Assistant

Just like with veterinary work, it’s possible to get your feet wet in the legal field with no experience if you find an entry-level legal assistant position.

Much like an administrative assistant, you will:

Keep things organized

Handle scheduling

Take notes

Draft correspondences

This is ideal if you’re hoping to gain experience in the legal field before jumping in completely.

With an average salary of $48,000 a year, it’s a pretty great prospect for someone without any prior experience.

8. Library Technician

Often, all you need is a high school education to work as a library technician. For an average salary of $30,000 a year, you get to spend your time around books.

As a library technician, you’ll:

Organize books on shelves

Order new titles for the library

Help library-goers with their questions and problems

Not to mention it’s a nice quiet place to work.

9. Real Estate Agent

All you have to do to get into real estate is take a 60-hour course and pass your state’s real estate licensing exam . Then you’re in; no experience needed!

Real estate agents are always needed to help people find their dream homes. It’s a wonderful career for you if you enjoy problem solving, interacting with people, and being on the move.

$50,000 a year on average isn’t too shabby. And if you work hard for a few years to establish yourself, your earning potential will only go up.

In Conclusion

Entry-level positions that don’t require prior experience may seem like a myth the longer you’re on the hunt. But we promise they exist! It helps to know what you’re looking for so you can head in the right direction from the very start.

As you can see, you have a variety of options to choose from.

Whether you like talking to people, putting your persuasive skills to the test, or if you prefer hanging out with animals all day, there’s something out there for you. One of these nine jobs is just what you need to get your resume started the right way!

