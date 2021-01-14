Join Vibrant Local Food & Farm Community Today

Calling all local farmers, ranchers and food businesses. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson) to join our local food and farm community. 2021 partnership sign-ups are now open at hdffa.org/signup.

HDFFA supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusivity. They are founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to local food, and they work to support the farmers, ranchers, and makers that provide it. Through partnerships, HDFFA is able to boost and support the local food and farm community.

Joining a network of 130+ local food producers and purveyors comes with many benefits. Collective marketing, free admission to events and networking opportunities, a listing in HDFFA’s Food and Farm Directory, and opportunities to sell locally grown, raised and crafted products in HDFFA’s Local Food Boxes are just a few.

Sign up by March 1, 2021 in order to be included in HDFFA’s 11th annual Food and Farm Directory. This directory will be distributed via The Source and can be found in businesses all over town, reaching 25,000+ viewers.

hdffa.org