Killer Burger Grows Its Oregon Footprint with New Bend Location   

PDX Burger Concept Signs New Agreement with Franchise Owner to Expand in its Home State

Killer Burger, the famed Portland-based rock ‘n roll burger hangout, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with a new franchisee, David Cowan, to open a location in Bend. This will be the first location in Bend for Killer Burger.

“Ever since my first bite of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger, I’ve been infatuated with Killer Burger,” said Cowan. “When I began looking for a new business venture, it became an obvious choice, especially after meeting with their corporate team and learning about the processes and support. I can’t wait to introduce to the people of my hometown the burgers that have literally changed my life.”

Cowan was born in Portland and grew up in Bend. Prior to joining Killer Burger, Cowan obtained a master’s degree in mathematics and taught the subject for seven years. He has also been involved in the real estate market, buying, renting and renovating properties in Oregon, Utah and Virginia. The allure of central Oregon never lost itself on Cowan, leading him to move back to his hometown. He plans to remain in the area indefinitely.

“As we make our entrance into Bend, we had to partner with an experienced, qualified individual to make it possible, and David fits that bill perfectly,” said TJ Southard, founder and CEO of Killer Burger. “His business acumen, knowledge of the area and passion for Killer Burger will be great qualities as he opens and leads this new location. I look forward to Killer Burger becoming the go-to burger destination in Bend, as it already is throughout Oregon.”

Following its “commit to the burger” operating principle, which embodies everything from burger menu innovation to how the burgers are prepped and eaten, Killer Burger’s menu contains a mix of classic and original tastes. All burgers are served with fries and come topped with bacon and select proprietary sauces. And, with the example of fan favorite Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, creativity and tradition collide perfectly on the menu. Each Killer Burger location also offers craft beers and ciders on draft or to-go.

Originating in Portland, Killer Burger has made its mark with its meticulously crafted and award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger. With 12 existing locations across Oregon and Washington, the brand has its eyes set on expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwestern region and beyond over the next five years through strategic franchising efforts.

About Killer Burger

Currently, there are 12 Killer Burger locations in Oregon and Washington. The brand is known for expertly crafted burgers that bring the best of the true American diner burger to the modern world. Each quality ingredient is layered on top of a perfectly seared patty to make each bite a meticulously engineered burger experience. All of their burger creations from the Classic to the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger come with fries and bacon…the way it should be.

Founded in Portland in September 2010, Killer Burger was the bold undertaking of TJ Southard whose midwestern roots led him to envision a better burger concept that would change the way the world thinks about burgers. He set out to make a burger so good that it becomes the definition of what a burger should be. Killer Burger has received praise from a number of news outlets both national and local since its inception, including being voted “Best Burger” in Vancouver, Washington’s The Columbian and “Portland’s Best Burger” by readers of Willamette Week for 2019 and 2020.

