Local Employee-owned Grocery Markets & Customers Raise Over $75,000 to Fight Hunger Amid Pandemic

(Lauren G.R. Johnson, CEO of Rudy’s Markets, presenting a check to Erika Maloley, Store Manager, Donna Burklo and Family Kitchen staff | Photo courtesy of Rudy’s Markets Inc.)

Demand for food has continued to rise during the pandemic, and local organizations are relying on donations now more than ever. Three Central Oregon organizations that provide meals and food boxes received a boost this week thanks to Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s customers and colleagues’ generosity.

Each December, Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s shoppers donate money to the Food for February fundraiser, and the 100 percent employee-owned markets match the funds. This year, the combined effort raised $75,015. As a result of the fundraiser, the funds raised will be used to purchase groceries at cost for Family Kitchen of Bend , Sisters Kiwanis Foodbank and Meals on Wheels of Central Oregon .

Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s teams work closely with their wholesalers to purchase thousands of pounds of food, including fresh produce and meat, from the shopping lists of Family Kitchen of Bend, Sisters Kiwanis Foodbank and Meals on Wheels of Central Oregon.

“The pandemic has made hunger more widespread, and it’s more important than ever that our neighbors have nutritious meals,” said Lauren G.R. Johnson, CEO of Rudy’s Markets Inc. “We are humbled by the generosity of our customers.”

It is not commonly known that February is one of the hardest-hitting months for hungry families in Central Oregon. Money is tight after the holidays, donations dwindle, and food pantries are depleted. Since 2011, Food for February has raised over $345,000 for hungry families in Central Oregon, including $159,000 in matching funds from Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s.

“We are proud to have Oliver Lemon’s of Terrebonne as a community partner,” said Brice Mercer, operations manager, Redmond Senior Center. “The Food for February fundraiser will help hundreds of our senior neighbors receive fresh and nutritious meals. We want to thank everyone at Oliver Lemon’s for being a friend to older adults in the Redmond area.”