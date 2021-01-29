Magento site security check

Magento is one of the most popular platforms for e-commerce websites. According to the latest data, about a million online stores worldwide use this platform. Availability of an open-source version and robust functionality helped Magento to become a leader. These qualities allow you to create a powerful and modern online store that can be scaled up as your company grows and develops.

Are you sure your website is secure?

Due to its open-source features, frequent financial transactions, and immense popularity, the Magento platform has become a desirable target for many hackers. Therefore, the developers of the system were forced to devote a lot of time to security-related issues. As a result, the creators began to regularly release relevant updates, in which all found system vulnerabilities were discovered and fixed.

Modern realities are such that even with the use of some tools to protect the website, some vulnerabilities may still remain. Research has shown that about 65% of all e-commerce sites have at least one security issue.

Since 2017, one of the most effective ways to check the security of Magento sites has become a crawling tool called Magento Security. By crawling your own site, you can get your final safety score. If the result is below 100%, then there is a likelihood that hackers will influence your web resource.

How to protect your resource from intruders

Remember, your overall security strategy is based on three key principles:

resource integrity;

confidentiality of data;

availability to an authorized user.

In order to significantly improve the security of an online store, it is enough just to conduct the Magento code audit as well as monitor the release of the latest Magento versions and update them promptly. Some store owners and managers unintentionally put their businesses at risk by ignoring the need to update Magento to the latest versions and use additional security tools. But if you do not want to become a victim of cybercriminals, then this must be done regularly.

Most hackers keep a close eye on patch updates because this gives them a lot of information about the unpatched vulnerabilities that they can use in their activities, hacking sites with out-of-date Magento versions.

Even if your online store has never been hacked, this is no reason not to worry about its security. Perform timely version updates, conduct system scans, and use dedicated tools to secure the platform. These measures will improve the security of the online store, and as a result, help you avoid reputational and financial losses.