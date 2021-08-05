Make the Music Happen — Volunteers Needed for Sunriver Music Festival Setup

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Moving the 44th Annual Sunriver Music Festival from indoors to two outdoor venues takes a lot of extra hands. That’s why the Festival is asking for a few more volunteers to help make the music happen. If you would like to help or know someone who might, please contact the Festival immediately at 541-593-1084 or information@sunrivermusic.org.

“The light physical labor — moving chairs, putting up signs, helping with stage setup — is a great way to get extra close to the music,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Can you join the fun in Sunriver? With enough volunteers, it should be just a few hours for each shift at various times August 12-24. Again, call 541-593-1084 or information@sunrivermusic.org if you can help or know others who can.

sunrivermusic.org