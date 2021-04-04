Mapping out your Strategic Trajectory for your Startup’s Success

So, you have finally decided to launch your big idea? Congratulations! Taking the leap does take a lot of determination, patience and naturally, guts to get it going. Luckily, you have chosen to launch your new idea at a time where most business can be done digitally, and many processes can be done online. So the chance of making a success out of the business is actually higher than ever.

In order to turn your big idea into that ground-breaking world empire that you want it to be, you need to get the basics right. Here are our top suggestions on what to include in the planning stage of your startup.

Image by Campaign Creators from Unsplash

Bring In Some Professionals to Get Started

Yes, it may be your big idea, and you have grand plans for where this can go, but the fact is, that you simply cannot do it all alone. You will need to branch out and get some professionals involved who do know what they are doing.

Things like web development, graphic design and even marketing can take specialized skillsets. There is a chance that if you start it all by yourself, you may be creating a few problems that will take time and resources to fix in the future.

The same can be said for your own skillset. You might have had a great idea, but perhaps business acumen is not really your forte. This is where professional guides and coaches come in. Now, you might be asking yourself, with such restricted capital, why hire a business coach ? These experts have practical experience of the business world. They have started their own brands, and know the challenges and the pitfalls that you need to look out for in your new endeavor. By spending a bit, you could end up saving a lot by avoiding costly mistakes.

If you simply need to hire a few specialized helping hands to get things going, there are a number of freelancer platforms for you to dig into to hire remote workers to help you with your tasks.

Automate As Much As Possible

The next thing that you will be doing is getting all of your platforms set up, your operations running and your processes flowing. The trick here is that once you achieve each goal, you need to automate it as much as possible so that you do not have to keep going back to it daily.

This can refer to anything from your inventory processes, your supply chain, or even your financial management. We are in an era where you can find thousands of tools online to automate your processes. AI and machine learning are evolving at such a rapid rate that almost your entire business can be effectively managed automatically.

Let’s take a look at your social media, for example. This is a great example of what process automation can achieve. Social posting and engagement can take hours out of your day, so there are a number of automated solutions that can help you schedule, post and monitor the success of your social media. Not only can you find platform-specific tools like LinkedIn automation software , but multiple channel management to effectively manage all of your socials simultaneously.

Sharpen Your Digital Marketing Tools

Speaking of social media, digital marketing is most likely going to be one of your biggest tools when launching your brand. Digital marketing provides you with cost-effective solutions to reach and engage with audiences that you might not have been able to before. So, while you are in your planning stages, start plotting out your marketing strategy for the next year. Add in the following:

The platforms that you will be using. Consider who your target audience is and your customer profile and which social platforms are relevant to them. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been the most popular, but your audience might also be engaged on LinkedIn and TikTok;

Consider who your target audience is and your customer profile and which social platforms are relevant to them. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been the most popular, but your audience might also be engaged on LinkedIn and TikTok; Your blog. This is a key element for your business and your digital marketing. A blog not only heightens your SEO for your site, but it also helps you attract customers and create an element of trustworthiness for your brand;

This is a key element for your business and your digital marketing. A blog not only heightens your for your site, but it also helps you attract customers and create an element of trustworthiness for your brand; An email tool. Platforms like MailChimp or Constant Contact are a must to get regular campaigns out to your database (also something you will need to build). These allow you to create the emails, schedule and send them to thousands of contacts simultaneously;

Platforms like or Constant Contact are a must to get regular campaigns out to your database (also something you will need to build). These allow you to create the emails, schedule and send them to thousands of contacts simultaneously; A solid content plan and calendar. Now that you have all of these in place, you will need to map out your content plan for the next few months. Focus on key holidays and festivals, as well as product launches and specials that you can create campaigns around.

Image by NordWood Themes from Unsplash

Spend Time On Your Website

Whether or not you are an eCommerce site, having a functioning website will heighten your brand.

Firstly, with the right content on your site, you can heighten your SEO, and ensure that your company can be found on search by your customers. Google picks up the relevant keywords on your site to categorize and rank you correctly. Even if you are not an online-focused brand, a large percentage of your business will come from being found online.

Having a reputable website can also help you in establishing a sense of trust with your brand. Many customers will first refer to social platforms and websites to verify the brands before making purchases, so make sure this is in place to not lose out on any potential customers.

If you are selling online, it is important to plan your sales funnel in-depth as this is one of the top reasons for cart abandonment if the customer struggles with the checkout process.

Last Thoughts

In wrapping up, it is important for you to carefully plan your brand’s start-up and launch to your clients. Every single touchpoint that your customer will come in contact with will need to be planned out and brand-aligned to make sure that they experience a streamlined customer journey. It is worth planning the launch and growth of your business in various stages. From one-month goals to six-month long-term mapping, knowing what your business needs to achieve in that time will help you create the blueprint of your company’s growth and success.