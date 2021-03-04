Mazziotti to Leave EXIT Realty Bend & Hand Off Ownership to Juana Beede

(Jim Mazziotti and Juana Beede | Photo courtesy of EXIT Realty Bend)

Jim Mazziotti, known to his clients and the Realtor community as ‘MAZZ,’ has announced that he is stepping down as the principal managing broker and franchise owner of EXIT Realty Bend effective July 1.

Mazziotti, who has been in the real estate business since 1992, first as an award-winning and top-producing agent and designated broker in Iowa, moved to Bend in 2002 and has been the principal managing broker and franchise owner of EXIT Realty since 2006. In his 15 years at EXIT, his company has closed more than 2,400 transactions in Central Oregon and beyond.

Mazziotti, who is also a national speaker, trainer, coach and presenter for the John Maxwell Organization, the world’s leading leadership company, will be joining his family in McKinney, Texas, where he will continue his career in real estate and leadership training, speaking and sales. His focus will be in the Trinity Falls community in McKinney.

In 2019, Mazziotti published a highly acclaimed book titled, The Challenge: How 144 Letters Changed My Life, The Life Of My Son, And Will Change Your Life Too, which chronicles his son’s journey in the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program. The book and his proactive stance with alternative education landed him a position as a board member with The National Guard Youth Foundation located in Washington, D.C., where he continues to champion the mission of the foundation to educate Americans about the impact of ChalleNGe and build support needed for its expansion.

In her role as the principal managing broker and franchise owner, Juana Beede will expand on the excellent foundation built by Mazziotti and continue to provide new and experienced agents with the finest training, tools and systems and continue to grow the company from 32 to 50 agents in her first year.

ExitRealtyBend.com • facebook.com/jimmazziotti