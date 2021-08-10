Mid Oregon Launches Annual School Supply Drive

(Photo | Courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union has kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive that supports students in need throughout Central Oregon. They’re collecting school supplies and cash donations from members and the community throughout August at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Sisters. Mid Oregon members can also donate online at midoregon.com. For a school supply wish list, visit Mid Oregon’s community webpage midoregon.com/about/community.shtml.

Supplies 4 Schools donations and funds stay in the local communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network and school districts to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

Last year, Mid Oregon’s Supplies 4 School drive raised $2,725, in addition to donated supplies, for Central Oregon students.

“We’ve experienced challenging times, and many local families need assistance equipping their kids for the school year,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We hope our members and the community will continue the tradition of giving generously to this cause.”

midoregon.com • midoregon.com/about/community.shtml • familyaccessnetwork.org