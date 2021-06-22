Molt Brands Launches Design Studio in Central Oregon

Molt Brands is excited to announce it will be opening its first location in Central Oregon and they are taking on new clients. Molt Brands’ purpose is to help companies with their brand design needs, packaging design, advertising and marketing. The team at Molt works hard to create visually compelling brands that accurately reflect the uniqueness of their clients. Creating a new brand identity is like shedding an old skin to allow for growth. It’s a bit uncomfortable, but well worth it.

The company is being launched by two long-time Central Oregonians, Tim Green and Torrey Sharp. Both have worked together for over 15 years at the highly specialized and market leading firm, Faceout Studio — a 25-year-old company that works with hundreds of national clients and has produced well in excess of 10,000 book design projects. Molt Brands draws from this background as a source of depth for its focus on brand identity projects and overall creative strategy. Tim’s design work has been recognized by the AIGA, the National Advertising Federation, Graphis Design Annual, Buzzfeed, Print Magazine and many others. Torrey has forged strong working relationships over the years with clients such as Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Ubisoft, Patagonia, CBS, News Corp and Hallmark to name a few.

Molt Brands acknowledges the emergent growth in Central Oregon, and despite working for large national brands, is seeking meaningful local and regional partnerships. Molt is not a “full-service agency.” Their philosophy is rooted in expertise and specialization. If the shoe doesn’t fit, they will shoot straight and help you find the right partner for your needs. “We don’t pretend to be something we are not,” says Torrey. “This new economy demands expertise and efficiency. We have removed the layers of non-essential services and inflated costs. We commit to honesty and transparency, even if that means we turn business away if we’re not the right fit.” As Tim puts it, “We offer substance, not pretense. A brand is not something that we invent for you. You bring the brand. Our job is to see your brand clearly for what it is and what it hopes to be. Then we design accordingly, with inventive work that speaks directly to the people you care about.”

Molt Brand’s principal office is located at 414 W. Washington Ave. in Sisters. They welcome a drop-in visit or feel free to touch base by email.

For more information, please contact:

Torrey Sharp, principal, torrey@moltbrands.com

Tim Green, principal + creative director, tim@moltbrands.com

moltbrands.com