Mosaic Medical Hosting Evening of Remembrance Tonight

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, will present an Evening of Remembrance tonight, Tuesday, March 23, to honor healthcare workers and all those impacted by COVID-19. The event marks the one-year anniversary of Oregon’s emergency response to COVID-19.

“We have all been in isolation for so long that it is hard to recall life pre-COVID,” said Elisabeth Fincher, a Mosaic Behavioral Health provider and event organizer. “It is important to carve out some time for people to formally pause, reflect and acknowledge the impacts that this pandemic has had on our community.”

At the beginning of the event, viewers will be invited to light a candle to honor all those impacted by COVID-19.

The program will feature short reflections from various thought leaders in the Central Oregon community. Each speaker will give voice to the collective experience of the last year, articulating the impact of COVID-19 on specific community groups. The event will focus on those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including healthcare workers and those who are members of vulnerable populations.

“In order to heal, we must first acknowledge the trauma we have endured over the last year,” said Fincher. “We cannot move forward until we have made peace with the past.”

The pre-recorded event will air on COTV channels 611 and 11 from 6-6:30pm tonight. The broadcast will also be available for viewing online at centraloregondaily.com at 6pm. This special production will replay on Saturday, March 27 at 5:30pm on KOHD, KBNZ and COTV.

mosaicmedical.org