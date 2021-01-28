Mt. Bachelor Parking Update: Afternoon Spots Are Here

Over the last six weeks, we have been closely monitoring skier volume, guest behavior, frequency of drop-offs and no-show/cancellation rates across the resort. Based on these observations, we are introducing a new afternoon time slot for parking reservations that will allow guests to scan into the parking lot starting at 12pm daily. This will create more access to ski and allow for afternoon pre-planning.

Afternoon reservations were released starting January 25 at 7:30am for the next seven days, and can be booked on the Mt. Bachelor website, parkwhiz.com or the ParkWhiz app. Now with another option for pre-planning available, we’ve come up with some tips to help you better secure a reservation that works for you!

mtbachelor.com