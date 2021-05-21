My Perfect Sink

I was always obsessed with my bathroom. This place is my sanctuary. When the time has come to restyle it, I already had a wish-list on my mind.

I wanted to have a 24 inch vessel sink to put on a countertop with lots of free space around and a storage space under it.

My attention was caught by Aquatica, a brand that also offers luxury hot tubs for sale.

Everything about Aquatica is immaculate. The material the sinks are made of is stain-resistant. The walls of a sink are thin, and therefore, it does not occupy a lot of space. It is important for me since I have lots of beauty products to fit on the countertop. The shape of most Aquatica sinks is roundish and organic. All models look as if they are made out of porcelain but with much better durability and warm touch.

White sinks always look clean and fresh, but you can have a dramatic effect if you decide to go for Aquatica black composite material. The material looks stylish and different and offers easy care. What can be better than this? It is also possible to have the outer side of a vessel think painted in one of more than a dozen colors. If your decorative needs require doing it, you can ask Aquatica to paint it in the color you choose according to RAL. Metal finishes are also available.

I decided to go for a black sink with a metal coating on the outer side. The shape is important, and I decided to choose the Spoon model because it is so unusual and ethereal. It reminds me of half of an eggshell. But last minute, I was charmed by the Luna in a matte finish. Luna is higher, has a retro feel, and looks like a perfect interior object to me.

I am very happy with my new bathroom. It feels as chic and welcoming as a 5-star hotel. And it is all for me to enjoy!