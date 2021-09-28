National Disability Employment Awareness Month Reminds People of the Power of Inclusion in America’s New Economy

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This year, more than ever, as employers have shuttered doors or moved to remote work, people with disabilities have been disproportionately impacted. Their loss of employment was at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.

“We are all better off when everyone, including Oregonians with disabilities, can contribute to their community and economy,” said Dacia Johnson, executive director of Oregon Commission for the Blind.

The theme for NDEAM 2021, America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion, reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Oregon Commission for the Blind (OCB) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE) invite the public to a series of free webinars around the theme of inclusion. The series schedule and subjects are:

Tuesday, October 5 — Employment Innovations in the Time of COVID-19

Tuesday, October 12 — Youth Employment Journey

Tuesday, October 19 — Maximizing Hours: How to Navigate Services

Tuesday, October 26 — Workforce Recovery: Powered by Inclusion (Discussion with business leaders)

More information on how to register can be found on the ODHS website .

“Through the challenges of the past few years, the disability community has shown its strength,” said Lilia Teninty, director of the ODHS’ Office of Developmental Disabilities Services. “We invite those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, advocates, partners and the larger community to join these webinars so, together, we can build an economy that includes all members of our community.”

Contact Info: Angela Yeager, 503-507-3479, angela.yeager@dhsoha.state.or.us .