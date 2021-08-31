Cascade Business News
New Central Oregon Cyclocross Series Begins Soon

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce the first Annual Can Chaser Cyclocross Races presented by 10 Barrel Brewing, September 11 and 12 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. The Can Chaser Cross Races are part of a six-race cyclocross series in Oregon called the Harvest Cyclocross Series. Anyone new to the sport of cyclocross is encouraged to race. The races will run all day based on categories. Food and beverages will be available onsite. Parking is $5 per car each day. For more information, go to harvest.cx or email molly@mbsef.org. Volunteers are needed as well. Contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002 to volunteer. Cost is $35 per race for adults and $15 for juniors. Online registration is only through obra.org

The series will include the following races:

Saturday, September 11, Corn Chaser Cross, Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond

Saturday, September 18, Corn Cross, Liepold Farms, Boring, Oregon

Saturday, September 25, Rose City Cup, Portland International Raceway *Night race, different race schedule*

Saturday, October 2, Heiser Farms CX, Dayton, Oregon

Sunday, October 3, Zaaldercross, Brush Prairie, Washington

Race Schedule

Start Time  End Time   Race Time  Categories

8:30am        9:15am       45 Minutes       Cat 4 Open, Cat 4 Open Masters 35+

9:25am       10:10am      45 Minutes       Masters Open 50+, Masters Open 60+, Masters Open 70+, Beginner Open

10:10am     10:30am      20 Minutes       Course Preview

10:30am     11:15am      45 Minutes       Cat 4 Women, Cat 3 Masters Women 35+, Masters Women 50+/60+, Cat 1/2/3 Jr. Women, Athenas, Beginner Women

11:25am      12:10pm     45 Minutes       Cat 3 Masters Open 35+, Clydesdales, Jr. 1/2/3 Open

12:10pm      12:45pm     35 Minutes       Course Preview

12:45pm       1:15pm     30 Minutes       Cat 3/4/5 Jr. Open, Cat 3/4/5 Jr. Women

1:25pm         2:10pm     45 Minutes       SS Open, SS Women

2:10pm         2:30pm     20 Minutes       Course Preview

2:30pm         3:15pm     45 Minutes       Cat 1/2 Women, Cat 1/2 Masters Women 35+, Cat 2/3 Women

3:25pm         4:20pm     55 Minutes       Cat 1/2 Open, Cat 1/2 Masters 35+ Open, Cat 2/3 Open

Cyclocross is the sport of racing bicycles on a set single-track course that usually has a mix of pavement, mud, sand, dirt, grass and obstacles that require most riders to dismount and carry their bikes. The person who does the most laps in the fastest amount of time is the winner. 

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002. 

The MBSEF Can Chaser Cross Races are presented by 10 Barrel Brewing and sponsored by Family Choice Urgent Care, Hutch’s Bicycles, Hydro Flask, Eberhard’s Dairy, Total Home Solutions, the Even Out Project, Hyperdrive, Outside Games and 92.9.

mbsef.org

 

