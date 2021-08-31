New Central Oregon Cyclocross Series Begins Soon

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce the first Annual Can Chaser Cyclocross Races presented by 10 Barrel Brewing, September 11 and 12 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. The Can Chaser Cross Races are part of a six-race cyclocross series in Oregon called the Harvest Cyclocross Series. Anyone new to the sport of cyclocross is encouraged to race. The races will run all day based on categories. Food and beverages will be available onsite. Parking is $5 per car each day. For more information, go to harvest.cx or email molly@mbsef.org. Volunteers are needed as well. Contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002 to volunteer. Cost is $35 per race for adults and $15 for juniors. Online registration is only through obra.org.

The series will include the following races:

Saturday, September 11, Corn Chaser Cross, Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond

Saturday, September 18, Corn Cross, Liepold Farms, Boring, Oregon

Saturday, September 25, Rose City Cup, Portland International Raceway *Night race, different race schedule*

Saturday, October 2, Heiser Farms CX, Dayton, Oregon

Sunday, October 3, Zaaldercross, Brush Prairie, Washington

Race Schedule

Start Time End Time Race Time Categories

8:30am 9:15am 45 Minutes Cat 4 Open, Cat 4 Open Masters 35+

9:25am 10:10am 45 Minutes Masters Open 50+, Masters Open 60+, Masters Open 70+, Beginner Open

10:10am 10:30am 20 Minutes Course Preview

10:30am 11:15am 45 Minutes Cat 4 Women, Cat 3 Masters Women 35+, Masters Women 50+/60+, Cat 1/2/3 Jr. Women, Athenas, Beginner Women

11:25am 12:10pm 45 Minutes Cat 3 Masters Open 35+, Clydesdales, Jr. 1/2/3 Open

12:10pm 12:45pm 35 Minutes Course Preview

12:45pm 1:15pm 30 Minutes Cat 3/4/5 Jr. Open, Cat 3/4/5 Jr. Women

1:25pm 2:10pm 45 Minutes SS Open, SS Women

2:10pm 2:30pm 20 Minutes Course Preview

2:30pm 3:15pm 45 Minutes Cat 1/2 Women, Cat 1/2 Masters Women 35+, Cat 2/3 Women

3:25pm 4:20pm 55 Minutes Cat 1/2 Open, Cat 1/2 Masters 35+ Open, Cat 2/3 Open

Cyclocross is the sport of racing bicycles on a set single-track course that usually has a mix of pavement, mud, sand, dirt, grass and obstacles that require most riders to dismount and carry their bikes. The person who does the most laps in the fastest amount of time is the winner.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

The MBSEF Can Chaser Cross Races are presented by 10 Barrel Brewing and sponsored by Family Choice Urgent Care, Hutch’s Bicycles, Hydro Flask, Eberhard’s Dairy, Total Home Solutions, the Even Out Project, Hyperdrive, Outside Games and 92.9.

mbsef.org