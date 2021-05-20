New Exhibit Ready to Bloom at High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are essential to thriving High Desert ecosystems and agriculture. Yet their numbers are declining. Learn about the art, intricacy and importance of pollination in the new, original exhibit In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination, opening this Saturday, May 22.

Marvel at the work of visual artist jasna guy and entomologist Lincoln Best. The exhibit features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies.

The exhibit plants seeds of contemplation and sparks wonder at the intricacy of nature.

EXHIBIT OPENING: IN TIME’S HUM: THE ART AND SCIENCE OF POLLINATION

Saturday, May 22

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

Reserve tickets here: highdesertmuseum.org/tickets

highdesertmuseum.org