New Home for Bend Commercial Glass & Door

(Richard Lyon (buyer) and seller Jake Shep closing the 1004 Emkay deal | Photo courtesy of Bend Commercial Glass & Door)

As Central Oregon’s largest full-service commercial glass and door company, Bend Commercial Glass & Door’s ability to provide glass solutions with impact requires a strong foundation with room to grow. That’s exactly what owner Richard Lyon found at 1004 SW Emkay Drive in Bend. Long-time building owner Jake Schep had recently listed the 18,430-square-foot property (home of the Dutch American Import Co.) for sale and wanted to pass along his building to a locally owned and operated business. It was a win-win for both parties — and then some. Not only did the building change hands, but Dutch American’s Warehouse Manager has joined the Bend Commercial Glass & Door shop team as well.

The new headquarters gives space to continue on its trajectory of commercial glass and hardware products growth. The new facility nearly doubles the office and warehouse space, improving team collaboration and enabling efficient workflows. Bend Commercial Glass & Door (BCG) will be the sole occupant of the Schep building and will be updating the facility with the help of LB Engineering and Kellcon Construction.

“Our growth has been so exciting, and more space is critical to continue to support that growth,” said Richard Lyon, owner of BCG. “On behalf of all of our employees and customers, I am thrilled to have found a new home for the next 20 years of our business operations.”

Bend Commercial Glass & Door would like to thank the following local firms for their timely and diligent work bringing this deal together:

Fratzke Commercial Real Estate — Brian Fratzke

Summit Bank — Matt Dynice

Western Title & Escrow — Lori Welsh

RCA Consulting — Randy Akacich

