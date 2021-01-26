Local Hospice House Receives $1M Challenge Grant from Tykeson Foundation

(Patient Room | Rendering courtesy of Partners In Care)

Tykeson Family Foundation Supports Local Nonprofit by Matching Donations Through June 2021

Partners In Care, Central Oregon’s leading provider of end-of-life care, announced today that they have received a $1M Challenge Grant from the Tykeson Family Foundation to support construction of the organization’s new Hospice House, a specialty hospital for hospice patients. The grant, designed to accelerate giving to a $6 million capital campaign, will provide a dollar-for-dollar match of all campaign gifts and pledges made before June 30, 2021.

After nearly 20 years providing in-patient hospice care in a six-bed unit, Partners In Care is constructing a new 12-bed Hospice House on its campus in Bend. Designed to care for hospice patients with the most acute end-of-life needs or who will benefit from a short stay to provide respite for family members, the Hospice House will accommodate patients in a homelike setting while they receive 24/7 care.

“With the region’s rapid growth, Central Oregon needs expanded facilities to support residents at key stages, including end of life care. When we learned about the Hospice House project, we were keen to help inspire others to join us in donating to complete the campaign,” said Foundation trustee and former Bend resident Amy Tykeson. “My siblings and I had a very positive experience with hospice care when our parents were at the end of their lives. We also know how valuable a Hospice House is as a support to both families and medical providers in the care of loved ones.”

According to Partners In Care CEO Eric Alexander, Hospice House operates as a specialty hospital and is one of only three in the state of Oregon and the only one east of the Cascades. “By doubling our bed capacity, we will be able to meet the needs of our burgeoning population while continuing to be an oasis of comfort and compassion during a difficult time for families,” said Alexander.

The Tykeson Family Foundation grant represents the lead gift in a campaign to help fund the total project cost of $12 million that includes the new Hospice House, a 72-space surface parking lot, and the remodeling of the central administration building on the Partners In Care property in Bend. “This challenge grant is the largest cash contribution made to Partners In Care over its 40 year history,” said Alexander. “We couldn’t be more pleased and humbled to be chosen by the Tykeson Family Foundation. We accept the challenge!”

ABOUT PARTNERS IN CARE

Partners In Care is Central Oregon’s oldest and largest not-for-profit home health and hospice agency, serving Central Oregon for over 40 years. With offices in Bend, Redmond and La Pine, Partners In Care assists patients with personalized end-of-life care and bereavement services. Partners In Care’s fundamental belief is that healthcare is about relationships and trust.

ABOUT TYKESON FAMILY FOUNDATION

Formed in 2004, the Tykeson Family Foundation’s areas of giving focus on support non-profits that are aligned with Founder Don Tykeson’s priorities of education, health sciences and the arts. Grant recipients include the Bend Science Station, Friends of the Children, Boys and Girls Club of Bend, Oregon State University – Cascades Campus, St. Charles Foundation, The Multiple Sclerosis Society, Volunteers in Medicine, The Shedd, The High Desert Museum and Oregon Public Broadcasting, among others.

