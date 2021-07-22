New Program Gives Cash to Contractors for Installing Energy-saving Heat Pump Water Heaters

From now until April 30, 2022 contractors in Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest can earn an additional $500 for every heat pump water heater they install. Heat pump water heaters use a fraction of the energy used by standard water heaters and are one of many, simple ways families can see substantial energy savings.

The effort is part of Bonneville Power Administration’s Comfort Ready Home program, which provides tools for utilities and contractors to grow the number of weatherization and energy-efficiency upgrades installed in homes across the Northwest. Comfort Ready Home can help contractors grow their business by connecting them with homeowners looking for energy-saving products.

To participate, contractors must be licensed in Oregon, enrolled in the Comfort Ready Home Residential Contractor Network, and install a water heater on the BPA Qualified Products List in a Single-family or manufactured home in a participating utility’s territory.

Contractors will also receive a water heater-specific marketing toolkit and virtual training from a Comfort Ready Home outreach specialist. Learn more about the program here.

comfortreadyhome.com