New Survey Created to Better Understand What Local Businesses Need to Help Them Recover

The global pandemic has hit businesses hard nationwide. As vaccines are more widely distributed, relief from the number of COVID-19 cases and, ultimately, easing of restrictions should be coming in the not-too-distant future.

We are hoping that Central Oregon business owners will consider completing a survey to determine what expertise and assistance local companies will need in order to accelerate their recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Your business’s participation in the survey will help inform a region-wide effort to coordinate resources for businesses struggling to stay afloat. The program will not include financial grants; rather, it will include expert advice and services to help with technology, finance, legal, human resources and other business challenges.

Any and all businesses in Central Oregon are welcome to provide feedback. Just click on the link below to access the survey, which will remain open until 5pm on Wednesday, January 20.

Brought to you by a partnership of local organizations, including the Bend Chamber, East Cascades Works, Opportunity Knocks, OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab and COCC’s Small Business Development Center.