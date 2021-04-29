Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Karen Koppel of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented Postal Connections in their lease of 2,886 SF of retail space at Bend River Mall.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Graham Dent represented the seller, Trail Runner II, LLC, in the sale of 63040 Lower Meadow Drive in Bend. The 14,000 SF industrial building on 1 acre sold for $2,550,000.

Karen Koppel and Jenn Limoges of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller of the Ochoco Lumber office building on 200 SE Combs Flat Rd in Prineville. This property closed at $750,000.

Broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Fountain Investments, LLC, in the acquisition of 222 W Hood Avenue in Sisters. The 5,278 SF retail building on 0.21-acre sold for $830,000.

Jenn Limoges of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer at 205 NW Franklin in Bend. This property is slated for a mixed-use development. The property closed at $1,116,898.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Peter May, CCIM and Russell Huntamer, CCIM represented the tenant, Tacos El Machin, in the lease of a 3,515 SF retail suite located at 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive in Bend.

Jenn Limoges of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller of 63060 Nels Anderson, formerly home to Bleu Bite Catering. Bend favorite, Bleu Bite, will be relocating to a larger production building. This property closed at $440,000.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the landlord, ROS, LLC, and the tenant, Organized Chaos, LLC, in the lease of a 3,100 SF retail suite located at 1230 NE 3rd Street in Bend.

Katy Haines of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller of two residential development lots in Powell Butte. These properties sold at $22,500/AC.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Robert Raimondi, CCIM represented the seller, Miller Cottages, LLC, in the sale of 51375 S Huntington Road in La Pine. Broker Joel Thomas, CCIM of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Paulina Properties NW, LLC. The 2,200 SF medical building sold for $355,000.

Walt Ramage of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant, War Tribe Gear, high-quality MMA and Jiu Jitsu athletic wear, in leasing 4,310 SF of warehouse and distribution space at 334 SE Timber in Redmond. War Tribe relocated their headquarters to be closer to the airport for distribution.

Brokers Peter May, CCIM and Russell Huntamer, CCIM of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, G Group, LLC, in the lease of a 1,713 SF retail suite located at 210 SE Century Drive in Bend.

Walt Ramage of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller in disposing of 2.55 acres on Commerce Court in the Prineville industrial area. This property closed at $78,431/AC.

Brokers Peter May, CCIM and Dan Kemp, CCIM of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, 2221 LLC, in the lease of a 1,900 SF retail suite in the Boot Barn Building located at 2221 NE 3rd Street in Bend.

Walt Ramage of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services also represented New Era Homes in leasing 8,400 SF of warehouse space at 20729 Carmen Loop in Bend for storage of construction equipment.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Peter May, CCIM and Dan Kemp, CCIM represented both the landlord, 2221 LLC, and tenant, Absolute Horse, Inc., in the lease renewal of a 3,011 SF retail suite in the Boot Barn Building located at 2221 NE 3rd Street in Bend.

Walt Ramage and Jeff Reed of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller in the disposition of Abby’s Pizza located at 1938 S. Hwy 97 in Redmond. This property is leased through 2030 and sold at a 4.4% CAP.

Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Adam Bledsoe of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the landlord, Clausen Center, LLC, and the tenant, Abstract in Motion, LLC, in the lease of a 3,340 SF industrial suite located at 63830 NW Clausen Drive in Bend.

Jeff Reed of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services partnered with Capital Pacific to sell the property located at the corner of 3rd & Wilson which includes the Evergreen Home Loans building and Dutch Bros. The property is fully leased and sold at a blended 5% CAP.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz represented both the landlord, OMP, LLC, and the tenant, Crystal Lake Community Management, Inc., in the lease of a 1,676 SF office suite located at 400 SW Bluff Drive in Bend.

Jeff Reed and Walt Ramage of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller in the disposition of .34 acres on NW Crossing Dr. This property went into contract after two days on market and closed at $535,000.

Karen Koppel of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant, Bloom Well Inc. in leasing 2,250 SF of retail space in Crater Corners Shopping Center in Medford and 3,974 SF of retail space in the Olympic Street Center in Springfield.

Ken Streater of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services assisted the buyer in the purchase of two commercial lots located at 432-460 NE Hemlock in Redmond. The industrial building located on this property is now available for lease. This property closed at $1,310,000.

Ken Streater of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services also represented the buyer of 63040 NE Lower Meadow Road, an industrial building in Brinson Business Park. This property closed at $2,550,000.

Ken Streater of NAI Cascade Commercial Real Estate Services assisted an affordable home developer in the acquisition of nearly 10 acres for a 164-unit complex.