October at the High Desert Museum

Hello and greetings from the Museum! We’ve got some big events coming up in October and we’re excited to share them with you. The best part is that because they are either outdoors or added fun to our regular business hours, we aren’t having to make them virtual. So here’s the rundown for October. To check out all of the details for all of our events, go to highdesertmuseum.org/calendar.

Here’s all the fun coming up next month!

Virtual Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview: Rethinking Fire

Friday, October 15, 6:30-8pm

Celebrate the opening of Rethinking Fire, a traveling exhibition by contemporary artist and photographer Bryan David Griffith. In 2014, a wildfire that threatened Griffith’s home and studio inspired explorations in painting, sculpture and installation using the primal mediums of wood and fire itself. His award-winning work led to this solo exhibition, which delves into issues behind catastrophic wildfires ranging from past land management practices to climate change. Commentary by scientists and notes by the artist accompany each piece. Hear from Andrew Merschel, Ph.D., a forest ecologist who will give a talk titled “It Didn’t Always Burn This Way: Lessons from Historical Fires in Central Oregon.” Merschel uses tree rings to illustrate the history of fire and its influence on forests in Oregon over the past several centuries.

Free for Museum members.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/member-preview-rethinking-fire

Art in the West Closing Party

Saturday, October 16, 2-4pm

Celebrate the last day of Art in the West! Mingle with participating artists doing plein air demonstrations. The exhibit and auction close at 3pm. Auction winners who are present can take home their pieces starting at 4pm.

Free with Museum admission.

Senior Day

Wednesday, October 20, 9am-5pm

Visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for free on this day with special programing. The Museum will also be open to the general public.

Museum and Me

Thursday, October 21, 5-8pm

A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Free for individuals, friends and family.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/museum-and-me-oct

High Desert Halloween

Saturday, October 23, 10am-1pm

Calling all ghouls and goblins! Celebrate Halloween at the Museum. Hear tales that make you tremble. Uncover myths about not-so wicked wildlife. Visit the Miller family and explore their favorite spooky traditions from the early 20th century. Costumes encouraged.

Free with Museum admission.

$20 Art Show Opening Night Party

Saturday, October 30, 5-9pm

Bend’s biggest little art show is back, presented by Bright Place Gallery. The Museum is honored to host this year’s $20 Art Show, featuring thousands of pieces of original art by over 100 local artists. Join us to celebrate with live music, food, drinks and $20 art. Costumes encouraged. Portions of the event will be held outside, rain or shine. Come dressed for the elements!

Cafe open, no-host bar, $5 per person.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/20-art-show-opening-night-party

EXHIBITIONS

2021 Art in the West through October 16, 2021

We are excited to present the vibrant artwork in our annual juried exhibition and silent auction. Explore the traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert. Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region.

Free with Museum admission.

View the Gallery Guide and bid on artwork at highdesertmuseum.org/aiw.

X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out through May 8, 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes represents more than 70 percent of the world’s fish specimens and is the largest and most diverse collection of its kind in the world. Although the x-rays featured in the national collection were made for research purposes, the strikingly elegant images demonstrate the natural union of science and art and are a visual retelling of the evolution of fish. X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out features 40 black-and-white digital prints of different species of fish. Arranged in evolutionary sequence, these X-rays give a tour through the long stream of fish evolution.

FREE with Museum admission.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/x-ray-vision.

Rethinking Fire through January 9, 2022

Rethinking Fire explores the ecological role of fire and the human impacts on forests amidst a changing climate and the rise of intense wildfires. Artist Bryan David Griffith uses fire itself to create original paintings, sculptures and site-specific installations, transforming the gallery into a visually stunning, reflective space. Commentary from leading scholars in the fields of fire ecology, forestry and climate science accompany Griffith’s work and look to promote forest health and inspire fire-resilient communities.

FREE with Museum admission.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/rethinking-fire.

Daily Schedule as of September 1

1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill

Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-3pm

The Miller Family Ranch is open! Meet the Millers as they welcome you into the past. Explore how this working family lived. Help with chores and play games!

Bird of Prey Encounter*

Daily at 11am and 3pm

Enjoy a close-up view of a magnificent bird of prey! Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert.

Carnivore Talk*

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and raccoons, many predatory animals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the region.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are otters found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves*

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migration patterns and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

*Seating is limited, and a pass is required. Please inquire at Admissions when you arrive at the Museum. The presentations are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

