Old Mill District Announces Live Shows at Les Schwab Amphitheater

(Trampled by Turtles | Photo by David McClister)

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles are co-headlining a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Friday, August 13.

A local presale starts Wednesday, May 5 at 10am here: bit.ly/MtJoyTbTBendOR.

Password = local.

The general onsale starts Thursday, May 6 at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District or online at that same link.

Indie folk rockers Lord Huron will make their Les Schwab Amphitheater debut on Sunday, September 26 with special guest Allison Ponthier.

General onsale for tickets starts Friday, May 7 at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at BendConcerts.com.

Yep, we’ve still got the local deal where if you buy tickets in person at the Ticket Mill you’ll pay a reduced service fee.

This puts seven shows on the 2021 schedule, and more announcements are coming.

