Old Mill District Celebrates Return of First Friday Art Walk

(First Friday Art Walk has returned to the Old Mill District | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Start the first Friday afternoon of the month off right with the return of the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk on August 6. Featuring fine art photography by Bruce Jackson and fiber art and paintings by Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, the art walk welcomes arts and culture lovers to reunite in celebration of Central Oregon artists.

From 3-6pm Friday, August 6, the Old Mill District invites residents and visitors alike to take in fine art, connect with artists and nibble and sip on complimentary snacks and wine on the seven stops of the First Friday Art Walk, including: Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, City Home, Kara’s Kitchenware, Confluence Fly Shop, Saxon’s Fine Jewelers and Winsome Construction.

Every stop on the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk will be anchored by different art showings.

“We wanted to offer a time and space where artists can interact with the community again,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Events like these are what make Bend, Bend. We’re excited to restart the art walk so locals and visitors can have a full afternoon and evening of every month to explore the amazing local artists the High Desert has to offer.”

With a 3pm start time, the event encourages First Friday enthusiasts to make it to both the Old Mill District and downtown Bend’s beloved festivities every first Friday of the month. Six of the stops on the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk will feature wine offerings from Va Piano Vineyards and Evoke Winery’s tasting rooms. Winsome Construction will share cider samples in addition to wine and Kara’s Kitchenware will pour wine samples available at their shop.

One feature of the August 6 First Friday Art Walk will be Bruce Jackson’s exhibit of fine art photography entitled “The Shape of Water,” to be shown at Tumalo Art Co. In the collection, Jackson invites viewers to “look below the surface” to imagine the role water plays in shaping the subject matter of each photograph as well as the effect water has on nearly everything we encounter in life.

As one of Oregon’s most-loved photographers, Jackson became well known for his iconic photograph and subsequent sold-out poster of Mt. Bachelor over 25 years ago. Since then, Jackson’s photography that represents his finely tuned eye to the majesty of nature has endured.

During the First Friday Art Walk, twin sisters Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer will be on site at Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery where they create and show their collaborative art to interact with anyone interested in knowing more about their work. It’s a special day each month when the sisters look forward to sharing behind the scenes of their art.

“With the return of the First Friday Art Walk, it’s great to connect with people again, feel their energy, see them engaged and be a part of a community,” said Lisa Lubbesmeyer. “It’s a big opportunity to share with the community. We can take the time to show people around and invite them deep into the studio to talk about our lives and process as artists.”

