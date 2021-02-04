Old Mill District Fitness Centers Reopen Under New COVID Guidelines

Following more than two months of state-mandated closures due to a late-autumn spike in the spread of COVID-19, three Old Mill District fitness centers are coming back to life, albeit in a limited capacity.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play and Orangetheory Fitness welcomed members and patrons back in their doors Monday, February 1, soon after new guidelines took effect. CycleBar will reopen Monday, February 8.

New guidelines for Oregon counties in the extreme risk category, like Deschutes County, state that indoor recreation spaces larger than 500 square feet may allow up to six people inside. This applies to gyms and fitness centers and assumes all mask-wearing, distancing and cleaning protocols are followed.

“The sacrifices these businesses made and continue to make to help slow the spread of COVID in our community can’t be overstated,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director at the Old Mill District. “They closed their doors during what’s typically their busiest time of the year — the New Year’s resolution season — and they deserve our support as they come back online.”

Here’s how gyms and fitness centers in the Old Mill District are altering workouts, services and procedures to remain compliant with State of Oregon indoor activity guidelines:

Along with continuing to offer on-demand and live stream fitness and yoga classes from their website, Free Spirit’s Ninja Warrior Gym is now open for kids, said owner Seth Augustine. They’re simply limiting session participation with staff-only supervision — no other adults or parents.

“We’re happy to finally reopen,” said Augustine, who co-owns the gym with his wife, Rachel. “Even being open to a minor extent makes a big difference for us. We’re just trying to do everything in the spirit of the guidelines, doing so as cautiously and as conservatively as possible.”

Besides limiting gym capacity, Augustine said play sessions are being scheduled further apart to allow time for safe transition and cleaning. And, of course, temperature checks and facemasks are required for everyone.

Augustine said that as spring approaches and restrictions continue to loosen, Free Spirit will begin transitioning fitness and yoga classes from online to in-person, outdoor sessions.

For additional information and updates, visit freespiritbend.com.

According to owner/operator Stefanie Nelson, CycleBar Bend will officially reopen its doors to members on Monday, February 8 — a slight delay that allows members to return indoor bikes they rented during the closure.

Nelson said members can expect smaller indoor classes, additional space between all bikes and the implementation of one-touch workouts.

“A one-touch workout means that all riders will be coming into the front door and going directly to their bikes,” she said. “Their bikes will be the only things they touch in the studio.”

Nelson said all cyclists will be required to wear masks as opposed to face shields while they ride.

CycleBar is an indoor cycling studio that strives to unite riders of all ages and fitness levels by creating unparalleled cycling experiences. Visit cyclebar.com/location/bend for more information and updates.

Orangetheory Fitness has taken an indoor-outdoor approach to reopening under the latest state guidelines, said owner Tim Barrans.

As only six members are allowed in their gym at any given time, Barrans and the Orangetheory staff pitched a tent in the parking lot outside their facility which, when fully equipped each day with rowers and weights, will accommodate additional members.

“We’re simply just spreading out the class,” Barrans said. “The structure and technology of each class is consistent with what members have come to expect. We’re not changing our model. We’re just implementing it in a more creative manner.”

According to Barrans, his goal remains to offer a consistent workout model, whether streaming online or in a limited capacity at the gym. And, members have been receptive and accommodating to all the changes thus far.

Orangetheory is a high-intensity training gym that blends interval training and cardiovascular and strength workouts. Visit orangetheory.com for updates and information.

