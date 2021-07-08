Old Mill District News & Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District has a lot going on this summer. Here is the latest news and updates, including details about a new home for Simply Mac.

Simply Mac Has A Sleek New Home in the Old Mill District

Entering its fifth year as a tenant, Simply Mac has moved into a new space between Evoke Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa. Says Reinier Voigt, chief executive officer of Simply, Inc., “Our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to continuing to serve the product and service needs of the entire Bend community.”

Ready to Cruise?

Wheel Fun Bike Rentals can hook you up with one of their four-wheeled surreys or your own Deuce Coupe! Take a tour out to McKay Park, Mirror Pond, First St. Rapids Park or even Archie Briggs Canyon, which offers stunning views of Mount Washington and Black Butte to the northwest and the Deschutes River far below.

Vote For Your Local Favorites!

You’ve got until 3pm on Friday, July 9 to cast your ballot for Source Weekly’s 2021 Best of Central Oregon. The Old Mill District is proud to be the home of a number of businesses that fit categories like food and drinks, health and wellness, shopping and people and places, to name a few!

Deschutes Historical Museum: Soul of the City

Celebrate Drake Park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond this Saturday, July 10 at 2:30pm. After a short walk from the Deschutes Historical Museum, the tour weaves through the park, exploring the history and happenings that have made Bend’s first city park the Soul of the City.

