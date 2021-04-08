Old Mill Updates: Regal Cinemas Set to Reopen April 23

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Regal Old Mill ScreenX and IMAX in the Old Mill District are scheduled to reopen Friday, April 23.

“We’re ecstatic to have Regal reopen on April 23, which coincides with the release of Mortal Kombat,” Old Mill District Marketing Director Beau Eastes says. “Regal is a long-time partner of the Old Mill District, and we’re thrilled to get that movie crowd back down here.”

For more information, please click here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/article/movies-are-back-in-the-old-mill-district-april-23.

Simple, Eco-friendly Toys Gaining Popularity

“I believe that when it comes to toys, you should choose best, not more,” says Keri Travis, owner of Wild Child toy store in the Old Mill District. “The best toys are made with natural materials, fine craftsmanship and are open-ended. They should inspire creativity and open the doors to wonder. They are also very beautiful, strong and feel good to the touch.”

Read more here: bendsource.com/bend/back-to-basics.



Free Spirit Outdoor Events Return This Spring

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play’s popular outdoor classes return this spring, starting with a women’s outdoor yoga and tea event on Friday, April 23.

Learn more about Free Spirit events here: freespiritbend.com/events.



Les Schwab Amphitheater Construction Continues

A right-sizing of the stage, which expects to attract new acts, and better accessibility throughout the venue highlight Phase I of construction.

Learn more here: bendsource.com/bend/rebuilding-bends-les-schwab-amphitheater.

