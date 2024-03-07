Oregon Chocolate Festival Celebrates 20 Years & 15 Total Awards for Local Confectioner

(Randi & Donna Holm | Photo courtesy of Holm Made Toffee Co.)

Holm Made Toffee Co. brought home two awards from the 20th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival over the weekend in Ashland, OR. Featuring a wide selection of over 50 exhibitors, artisan chocolatiers, and confectioners from across the west coast, Holm Made Toffee walked away with awards in two categories:

People’s Choice Award – voted by festival attendees

Honorable Mention Best Chocolate Confection “Hazelnut and Marionberry Toffee” — voted by festival judges

These two new awards follow 2023’s trifecta of “Best Chocolate Candy’, ‘Best in Show’, and ‘People’s Choice’ wins. Holm Made Toffee Co. now boasts 15 total awards in a ten-year span of attending the festival.

“Now in its 20th year, this festival has grown in both size and quality. The genius of the 50+ chocolatiers and confectioners is mind blowing,” says co-owner Randi Holm. “To walk away with an award for our Hazelnut Marionberry Toffee is humbling amongst all of this talent. And to take home a top honor like People’s Choice is always very exciting. The attendees voting for our small, family-owned company means the world to us!”

Holm Made Toffee Co. crafts their Hazelnut Marionberry Toffee using two of Oregon’s biggest specialty crops. “This not only allows us to support local farmers and processors, but also showcase to the rest of the Nation a delicious example of Oregon-grown and Oregon-made products,” exclaims Holm.

Founded in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. is a family owned artisan confectioner located in Bend. Holm Made Toffee Co. crafts their candy in traditional handmade batches, utilizing Oregon grown hazelnuts and ingredients sourced from the Pacific Northwest.

holmmadetoffee.com • 541-610-3173 • oregonchocolatefestival.com