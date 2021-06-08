Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday — Building a Digital Defense Against Scams Targeting Doctors

(Graphic | Courtesy of Oregon FBI)

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center is seeing more and more reports of a scam that is targeting both active and retired doctors. The victim receives a call or message from someone claiming to be a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

The alleged DEA agent claims that someone is using the doctor’s DEA number to illegally prescribe tens of thousands of units of opioids. The scammer tells the doctor that he or she needs to change her Social Security number and/or is subject to arrest for the illegal activity.

If you get one of these government impersonation scam calls, here’s how to protect yourself:

Never respond to unsolicited or unknown calls or messages.

If someone asks you for your Social Security number or other personal financial or health information, hang up.

If you receive an email or text message asking you to click on a link — don’t do it. The fraudster is likely trying to get you to download malware onto your device.

If you are the victim of an online fraud, you should report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov or call your FBI local office.

