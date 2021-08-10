Oregon State, Guild Education Create Affordable Pathway to Degrees & Certificates Online for America’s Workforce

(Photo | Courtesy of OSU)

A new collaboration between Oregon State University and Guild Education, involving some of the largest employers in the U.S., gives working adults access to Oregon State’s top-ranked online programs while significantly reducing or eliminating their educational debt.

The agreement announced today between Oregon State Ecampus and Guild Education, the nation’s leading education and upskilling platform, creates a direct and affordable pathway to an Oregon State education online.

Guild supports American workers alongside some of the nation’s largest employers — including Target, Chipotle and Waste Management — by connecting upskilling to career mobility through technology, partnerships and student services. Guild’s Learning Marketplace connects employees to institutions such as Oregon State, while employers pay all or a portion of the employee’s tuition.

“Working adults have a desire to pursue flexible learning opportunities that will help them advance their careers, and Oregon State University is proud to help them do so online,” said Lisa L. Templeton, associate provost for OSU Ecampus. “We’re eager to work alongside Guild to provide innovative educational solutions for America’s workforce.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Oregon State University,” said Paul Freedman, president of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. “Oregon State’s innovative online degree and certificate programs strategically align with the needs of working adult learners and support pathways to advancement. We were particularly drawn to Oregon State’s commitment to our nation’s veterans and Indigenous peoples, and we are honored to have them join our Learning Marketplace.”

Student services and engagement are areas in which Oregon State stands out among peer institutions, according to U.S. News & World Report. The organization ranks Ecampus No. 4 nationally for online education. Guild also supports students by providing dedicated staff to guide employees through their learning and career pathways.

Oregon State offers more than 85 undergraduate and graduate programs online. In the 2020-21 academic year, OSU Ecampus served more than 12,000 exclusively distance learners in all 50 states and more than 60 countries.

About Guild Education:

Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America’s workforce through education and upskilling. A certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88 million working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild is an education platform that prepares workers and companies for the future. Guild’s industry-leading technology platform allows the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, The Walt Disney Company and Chipotle — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees. Guild connects them to a learning marketplace of the nation’s best universities and learning providers, like Oregon State University, with tuition paid by the company. Guild serves working learners from all 50 states including 54 percent who are students of color and 56 percent who are female. Guild’s payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free.

About Oregon State Ecampus: As a leader in online education, Oregon State Ecampus provides access to exceptional learning experiences that transform the lives of students in Oregon and around the world. OSU Ecampus delivers more than 80 bachelor’s and graduate programs and over1,500 classes online and in a hybrid format.

oregonstate.edu • ecampus.oregonstate.edu • guildeducation.com