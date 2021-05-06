Oregon State University Plans to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Students & Employees this Fall

(COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium | Photo courtesy of Oregon State University)

Oregon State University has announced that it is planning to require COVID-19 vaccinations beginning fall term 2021 for students and employees who study and work onsite at OSU locations.

“As we advance our plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities for the 2021-22 academic year, high rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” said Interim President Becky Johnson. “This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19.”

Students enrolled exclusively in online courses through OSU’s online education provider Ecampus — and those who do not come to on-site OSU locations — are not required to be vaccinated, but university leaders strongly encourage all members of the university community to be vaccinated.

OSU’s vaccination requirement plans were informed by state and federal guidance related to vaccines, advice from public health experts and guidance from other organizations such as the American College Health Association.

The first steps in implementing the vaccination program are already underway, with ongoing education and promotion of vaccine availability. Discussions with students, employees, Faculty Senate leadership and unions will continue through the summer. As the vaccine requirement policy is finalized, university leaders will share further details, including how students and employees will be able to confirm that they have been fully vaccinated or request an allowable exemption to being vaccinated.

OSU’s COVID-19 Safety and Success website will be regularly updated with new information on the requirement, including frequently asked questions.

