Oregon’s New Eviction Protection Notice & Declaration Form Now Available

The Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) has posted the new Notice of Eviction Protection and Declaration of Financial Hardship forms to its website, to implement the legislature’s recent extension of eviction protections for non-payment of rent.

Under the new law, tenants can use the declaration form to avoid evictions for non-payment of rent before June 30, 2021. Landlords also are required to provide certain forms before proceeding with certain evictions. Translated versions are available in Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese. There is a notice and a link to the new forms at the top of the OJD home page (courts.oregon.gov).

People with questions about using the forms can contact the following resources:

Oregon State Bar Lawyer Referral Service, 1-800-452-7636

Oregon Law Center at oregonlawhelp.org

Legal Aid Offices oregonlawhelp.org/find-legal-help

Springfield-Eugene Tenant Association springfieldeugenetenantassociation.com/covid_19

Community Alliance of Tenants: oregoncat.org

OJD provides a range of legal self-help information and forms for the public at courts.oregon.gov/help and courts.oregon.gov/forms.

