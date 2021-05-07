Organizing College Events Post COVID-19

As students return to college, they are excited to host extra-curricular events. While the COVD-19 vaccine is being rolled out around the country and required by many universities, there is still a great deal of hesitance about gatherings. Luckily there are a few ways to host an event on your college campus without worrying about spreading the virus and getting your friends sick. Whatever your club, sport, or extra-curricular activity, take a look at the options for hosting safe and fun college events.

In the Quad

A great way to host a physically-distanced and safe college event is to do it in the quad. There are a variety of ways to do this. You can strategically set out chairs for a speech or communal event. You can simply gather people for an announcement. Another option is to put up school canopies for handing out flyers or providing shade for multiple people to gather. However many people you are trying to get together, you can do it outside and under the shade so people are as comfortable as possible. Ask them to wear masks and you will be good to go.

In Large Auditoriums

Just about every college campus has at least one large auditorium that you can use to host speaking events, presentations, or simply group meetings. There are some beautiful auditoriums and theatres around the country. You can spread everyone out in chairs that aren’t next to each other. Of course everyone can wear masks. Auditoriums are especially helpful because they provide the ability to put a lot of people in one place while keeping them separate and safe from the virus. They also provide a mic and screen for whatever you are doing.

On the Basketball Court & On the Football Field

Another option is to ask to use the basketball court when the team isn’t playing. You can sit in the bleachers or spread out standing on the court. There will be a lot of space for you to do what you need to do. Whether it’s hosting a group meeting, a guest, or a small speech, utilizing the basketball court will be particularly helpful.

Perhaps even better than the basketball court is to use the football field. Not only is it open air, it is much larger than an indoor basketball court. Set up chairs. Put up canopies for shade. It is even possible to set up a stage and PA system for speeches. Whatever you are trying to get done, you likely have enough room to physically distance and avoid spreading the virus on the football field.

On Virtual Events

A full-proof method for hosting college events without worrying about the virus is to host a virtual event. It doesn’t matter what your club, group, or event is, it can usually be done over the internet. You will completely remove the virus from the situation because everyone will be home on their computers. It also cuts down on travel time associated with going to the campus. While a lot of people are sick of conference calls, they will continue to come in handy as time goes on.

Don’t give up, there are plenty of ways to host your college event. Clubs, groups, sports, and other extracurriculars will return slowly, but it is a great idea to get started and do your best to host your event in any way you can. Whether it’s an open field, under a canopy, or in a quad or auditorium, there are plenty of options to make it work. Think outside the box and you will be able to create an awesome event that keeps everyone safe while making it as enjoyable as possible.

With universities and colleges going back in session, it is time to get ahead of it. A lot of students will be trying to host events in safe, open air, and large areas. If you ask whoever you need to use their space, you will have more time to plan everything that you need to do to get the job done. When you show due diligence, you will be ready to have a great school year filled with productivity and fun.