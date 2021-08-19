OSU Offering Career Fairs 

Oregon State University College of Business team has been busy planning the fall academic calendar.

There are two career fairs in which to engage with the college’s business students. There is a virtual fair on November 1, and an in-person fair on November 2. These two fairs attract hundreds of the school’s best and brightest business students seeking jobs and internships.

These two fairs focus on recruiting students from all majors from the College of Business. We encourage you to attend one or both fairs.

College of Business Career Fair registration is officially open.

November 1, 2021 — College of Business – All Majors Fair – Virtual

November 2, 2021 — College of Business – All Majors Fair – In Person

Also, don’t forget about our All-Campus Career Fair earlier in the term, which is virtual only.

October 27, 2021 — Fall Career & Internship Fair – Virtual!

oregonstate.edu