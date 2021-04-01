Oxford Hotel Bend Awarded Top U.S. News & World Report Honors

(Oxford Hotel | Courtesy of Kierston Hatton)

The Oxford Hotel Bend has been recognized as the #1 hotel in Bend and #2 hotel in Oregon by the U.S. News & World Report’s annual travel rankings.

Hotel industry experts and online guest reviews determine a property’s performance in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual awards, and these distinctions reflect the outstanding hospitality the Oxford Hotel Bend has continued to provide despite the challenges the past year has presented.

“All of us here at the Oxford are thrilled to once again be acknowledged as a top hotel by the U.S. News & World Report,” shared Samuel Johnson, General Manager at the Oxford Hotel Bend. “This past year has been incredibly challenging and it’s a testament to our commitment to hospitality that our team was not only able to maintain our level of service, but also move up seven spots from last year’s position in our state’s category. Our team’s dedication to safety and service is inspiring, and I am grateful to work with such wonderful individuals.”

Oxford Hotel Bend was built in 2009 as downtown Bend’s premier, four-diamond boutique hotel. Along with national recognition for cleanliness and service, the hotel is a destination for eco-conscious travelers and runs on 100% renewable energy. Family-owned and operated in Bend, the hotel is part of the Oxford Collection, an independent chain of properties located in Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho.

For the full list of 2021 winners, visit travel.usnews.com/Hotels.

About Oxford Hotel Bend: Oxford Hotel Bend is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown, the seven-story hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious rooms, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure and business traveler in mind, Oxford Hotel Bend features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For the last eight years, Oxford Hotel Bend has been recognized as a Top 25 US Hotel in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards and was named the #4 Hotel in the Pacific Northwest in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. For more information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.

About U.S. News & World Report: U.S. News & World Report is a multi-platform publisher of news and information. U.S. News and usnews.com have earned a reputation as the leading provider of service news and information that improves the quality of life of its readers by focusing on health, personal finance, education, travel, cars, news and opinion.

oxfordhotelbend.com • usnews.com