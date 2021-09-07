Pedego Store in Bend Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary with Palooza Event

(Photo | Courtesy of Pedego)

Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning national electric bike company with over 200 stores globally, has announced the tenth anniversary of its Bend location. The independently owned Bend store is located at 25 NW Minnesota Ave., #6. The branch hosted their first-ever Pedego Palooza event as a celebration of their ten-year anniversary.

The Palooza event, which featured live music, food and drinks, giveaways, as well as guided mini history and river tours on Pedego brand electric bikes, celebrated the store moving into their 11th year of being open. This was a monumental event as it is one of the first Pedego stores to open after the company was founded in 2008. “It was such a blessing to be able to celebrate the success of not only our store, but of Pedego as a whole and the ways in which this company has changed people’s lives,” said Pedego Bend owner, Kevin Rea. The CEO of Pedego, Don DiCostanzo, and Director of Business Development, Cynthia Newcomb, were in attendance and celebrated the occasion along with 100 members of the Pedego Bend community. Local news channel KTVZ was also in attendance to report on the event and interview Don.

Being tucked away in the heart of downtown Bend, the store has serviced over 2,000 customers each year since it first opened in October of 2010. With 19 models to choose from, Pedego attracts clients from all walks of life, many of which rely on their Pedego as a daily necessity. Dr. Shawn Taylor, a medical doctor, has found a unique and helpful use for her Pedego. Using her City Commuter model, Dr. Taylor has been able to conduct house calls to various members of her local community, before and during the pandemic.

Dr. Taylor is not the only member of the Pedego Bend community who has discovered the various uses of a Pedego. Nora Miller, a registered nurse and a dedicated member of the Pedego community, uses her City Commuter as a means of transportation for both work and pleasure. Nora has been an advocate for the Bend store for years, sponsoring Pedego trips with friends such as riding around the rim at Crater Lake. Nora was also featured in the very first video made by the Bend team several years ago. David Swanson, a valued member of the Pedego community, has also found the pleasures that a Pedego can bring. Swanson, an American hero and ex-fighter pilot, jokes that while his Platinum Boomerang model does not give quite the same adrenaline rush as being in a fighter jet, it still provides him with a fun (and much safer) way to feel the wind on his face.

“This mile-marker achievement for the Bend location deserved the celebration to match,” said Pedego CEO Don DiCostanzo. “Owning a Pedego is all about having fun, and this palooza offered the perfect opportunity for both current and prospective Pedego owners to have fun celebrating their local store’s success while learning more about what it means to be a part of the ever-expanding Pedego community.”