Pilot Butte Rehabilitation Center & Regency Care of Central Oregon Announces Highest SNF Wages in Oregon

Regency Pacific’s Bend area skilled nursing facilities, Pilot Butte Rehabilitation Center and Regency Care of Central Oregon have drastically increased pay rates and are excited to announce that they offer the most competitive wages among similar skilled nursing facilities in the State of Oregon.

Pilot Butte Rehabilitation Center and Regency Care of Central Oregon announced an across the board significant pay increase for their dedicated and valued employees. The pay increases are linked to the work of the employees and the risks they have faced In light of COVID. They are proud that our compensation is among the most competitive among skilled nursing care facilities in not only Bend, but in Oregon as well.

Examples of this include:

Dietary Aides now make $15.93-$20.79/hr./DOE

Certified Nursing Assistants now make $18-$23.49/hr./DOE

Personal Care Assistants (Entry Level): $16.84/hr.

Compensation for our support staff such as cooks, certified medication aides, housekeeping/laundry aides and licensed nurses have also seen a substantial increase.

These two Bend area facilities are affiliated with Regency Pacific Management. Long-term care facilities affiliated with Regency Pacific Management share a common philosophy centered on, “Bringing Independence to Living and Quality to Life,” for the many residents they serve. They specialize in retirement/independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation therapy, respite care, skilled nursing and long-term care services. With over 40 licensed communities located throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Hawaii, their programs provide a strong sense of family and purpose, encouraging seniors to live life to the fullest and giving their families peace of mind.

