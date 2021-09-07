Postal Connections/iSOLD It Opens Franchise’s Third Bend Location

(Lee Kennedy and his wife, Leticia Sanchez | Photo courtesy of Postal Connections/iSOLD It)

Postal Connections/iSOLD It, one of the nation’s premier providers of retail packaging, shipping, mail receiving and eBay customer-sales support, announced the opening of a new service center in Bend at the Bend River Mall, just off the intersection of Bend Parkway and Highway 20 (100 NE Bend River Mall Dr.). The new location, which is the brand’s third in Bend, is on the city’s north side, and joins locations on the east and south sections of the city.

Local resident Lee Kennedy is the owner and operator of the franchise location, his first Postal Connections/iSOLD It. His wife, Leticia Sanchez, son, Jacob Kennedy and father, Ken Kennedy, are supporting the family-run business as well.

“I have been impressed by the Postal Connections/iSOLD It model since day one and have witnessed firsthand how our center can provide convenient, time-saving and personalized services that meet the needs of local residents here in my Bend community,” said Kennedy, whose professional background includes relevant work in the local package delivery industry. “Whether you are working from home and need mail, shipping or notarization services or a local business owner needing to send out your products to customers, Postal Connections is a one-stop, trusted shop to meet your needs.”

The new Bend location marks the company’s fourth east of the Cascades in Oregon (Bend-Redmond), joining five others west of the range in the state.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Postal Connections/iSOLD It has established itself as a leading franchise and provider of an innovative array of business and personal service centers. It offers access to postal products, FedEx, DH, and accepts drop-off ecommerce returns, along with receiving from all carriers.

“Our stores make life easier for residents and businesses alike. Lee and his family are the perfect team to carry out our operating values,” said Fred Morache, COO of Postal Connections/iSOLD It. “I’m confident they will thrive in the Bend market, where we have fantastic brand awareness. Today’s e-commerce brings us wonderful products at affordable prices, yet people appear to be starved for customized services when tasks are time consuming or they simply want the benefit of having someone else do it.”

Postal Connections/iSOLD It was able to pivot quickly to meet the challenges of the pandemic head on. When nationwide mandates declared shipping and postal services as essential businesses, the brand met the needs of its communities and the nation’s needs as well. Working throughout the pandemic and serving the public as more and more consumers quarantine and shop and work from home, Postal Connections/iSOLD It has proved its resistance to the recession.

There are 44 Postal Connections/iSOLD It franchise service centers in 21 states across the United States. The retail business model is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who share the company’s commitment to owner/operator involvement in the business and who will be dedicated to superior customer service.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit postalconnections.com/franchise-opportunities or call 800-POSTALS (767-8257).