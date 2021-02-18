Power Hour: Community Solar, a Path to Solar for All

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

While the costs to install solar on homes and businesses has steadily become more affordable, many still haven’t been able to take advantage of producing clean energy and saving money on their utility bills. Community Solar is a new opportunity that brings more equal access to the environmental and economic benefits of solar. With projects breaking ground this year, now is the time to learn how Central Oregonians can get involved in this new program.

At The Environmental Center’s next Power Hour, on Tuesday, February 23, you can learn more about Oregon’s Community Solar program and how you can support, and benefit from, solar projects in Oregon without installing solar panels on your own roof.

Through Oregon’s Community Solar Program, you can subscribe to off-site solar projects that are producing clean energy right here in Oregon and get the benefit of your portion of the project from your Pacific Power utility bill, regardless of whether you rent or own, or live in an apartment or single-family home.

“If you’ve been interested in producing clean, solar energy but have been left out because you can’t afford the up-front cost, don’t get enough sunshine on your roof, or don’t own your home, then this program is for you,” says Lindsey Hardy, program director of The Energy Challenge.

Another benefit of the Oregon Community Solar Program is that income-eligible households can save up to 20 percent off the cost of their electricity.

Featured speakers at this event will include Carly Sellers, program manager at Oregon Shines, a subscriber acquisition and management company working to connect Oregonians to community solar projects, and Sherrie Villmark, a program director at Community Energy Project, the low-income facilitator of the program.

This Power Hour about Community Solar will take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 5pm, and will take place virtually via Zoom. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Attendees can register online or from the link found on the homepage of envirocenter.org. Spanish interpretation will be provided and a recording of the event will be made available.

This Power Hour event is part of an educational series, launched by The Energy Challenge, that will take a deep-dive into various energy-related topics every other month. The events are meant to help ignite new conversations in the community and lots of questions are encouraged!

The Energy Challenge is a project of The Environmental Center and works to bridge the gap between resources and action that will reduce the amount of energy Central Oregon uses and increase the amount of home-grown renewable energy produced right here in Oregon.

La Hora de Energía Community Solar: Un Camino Hacia la Energía Solar para Todos

¡El programa Community Solar de Oregon está empezando! Community solar permite a los participantes beneficiarse de la energía solar sin instalar paneles en su propio techo. Las personas, las empresas y las organizaciones pueden formar parte de grandes sistemas solares externos y ver los ahorros de costos directamente en su factura de electricidad actual de Pacific Power.

Esta oportunidad permite a los hogares que no han podido obtener paneles solares en su techo, como inquilinos y los que viven en residencias multi-familiares, invertir en energía limpia y renovable sin ser propietario de su casa o tener que pagar costos iniciales. Además, los hogares con ingresos elegibles pueden ahorrar hasta un 20% del costo de la electricidad.

¡Venga a aprender más sobre el Programa Community Solar de Oregon y cómo participar!

Se proporcionará interpretación en español.

Conoce a nuestros oradores

Carly Sellers es Directora de programas en Oregon Shines .

Sherrie Villmark es Directora de programas en Community Energy Project .

Martes 23 de Febrero a las 5pm. Únase a la reunión virtual por Zoom utilizando este enlace.

envirocenter.org