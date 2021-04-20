Preparing Parts & Pieces: A Rethink Food Waste Event

(Bryan Mayer and Linda Ly | Photos courtesy of Rethink Food Waste)

Join local cookbook author Linda Ly and pro butcher Bryan Mayer May 3 from 6-7pm for a virtual event to learn about all edible parts of the vegetable and animal. Also hear a brief introduction from the Rethink Waste Program Manager about why food waste is a problem that brings Linda and Bryan’s creative work into perspective.

The two food maestros extraordinaire will talk about their professional experience in preparing and cooking the whole organism. Linda is a local Central Oregon cookbook author whose newest book, The No-Waste Vegetable Cookbook, helps us explore delicious recipes sometimes using ingredients that might otherwise get tossed. Learn more about Linda on her website GardenBetty.com. Bryan, joining us from the island of Oahu, works as a butcher for Maui Nui Venison, whose company is turning the invasive deer species into a sustainable food source. Learn more about Bryan on his website at MeatBryan.com.

There will be a drawing for seven participants to win a copy of Linda’s latest cookbook and one will win a $50 gift card to Central Oregon Locavore so you can start practicing how you will prepare the parts and pieces of the whole organism while supporting our local food system. A copy of two of Linda’s recipes will be shared in both English and Spanish. Please register to be eligible for the drawing. Local pick-up only.

Register through eventbrite or tune in to our facebook page @RethinkWasteProject for a live stream. A live Spanish interpreter will be present.

Reconsiderar el Desperdicio de Alimentos: Preparando partes y piezas!

Evento virtual; Reconsidere los desechos: 3 de mayo, 2021, 6-7pm PDT.

Habrá un intérprete en español en vivo.

Estamos emocionados de sentarnos con los extraordinarios maestros de comida: Linda Ly y Bryan Mayer hablarán sobre su experiencia profesional en la preparación y cocción de todo el organismo. Linda es una autora local de libros de cocina de Oregon Central cuyo libro más reciente, “The No-Waste Vegetable Cookbook” (El Libro de Cocina de Verduras Sin Desperdicios), nos ayuda a explorar deliciosas recetas a veces usando ingredientes que de otra manera podrían ser arrojados. Bryan, uniéndose a nosotros desde la isla de Oahu, trabaja como carnicero para Maui Nui Venison, cuya empresa está convirtiendo a las especies invasoras de venados en una fuente de alimentos sostenible.

Regalaremos 7 copias del último libro de cocina de Linda, así como una tarjeta de regalo de $50 a Central Oregon Locavore para que pueda empezar a practicar cómo preparará las partes y piezas de todo el organismo.

Registrarse en: eventbrite.com/e/rethink-food-waste-preparing-parts-and-pieces-registration

Rethink Waste is an Environmental Center program that gives Central Oregonians the tools and resources to waste less. They operate in partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage service providers.

RethinkWasteProject.org