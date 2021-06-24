Prineville Police Department Announces DUII High-Visibility Enforcement

(Photo by energepic.com from Pexels)

The Prineville Police Department will be participating in NHTSA High Visibility Enforcement over the summer months, from June 23-July 31. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during the summer months.

With outdoor events starting to take place in Prineville, and with many venues serving alcohol, consumption increases. It is our goal to keep our roads safe for all citizens.

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers or use drive shares/taxis. Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.

cityofprineville.com