A big challenge that has faced many teams that suddenly found themselves working remotely last year was how to stay on top of their projects. It’s much easier when everyone is in the same office and the person running point can actively see the work being done in front of them. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to keep virtual track of projects.

The key is to get the right program for the way your company works and the type of projects that you do. With that, it won’t matter where your team members are working from. Here are some of the top project management apps that work for teams in the office and teams working remotely:

Teamwork

Project managers love this app because it is so easy to scale depending on the size of the company and the team. It starts with a free version that allows five users, and then you can upgrade at a cost of $10/user/month. Time tracking is also a big feature on this platform, making it ideal for keeping up with remote workers.

Monday.com

At $14/user/month and a very limited free version, this platform is a little pricier but does offer a highly customizable dashboard to help project managers get the right view for them. It also offers automation for repetitive tasks and integrates with a range of other apps to assist with CRM and collaboration between team members.

Paymo

If you work with freelancers or team members who cover a range of different fields within the business, this is a good app. It offers a 15-day free trial to allow you time to set it up and see if it’ll work for you, and then it comes in at $9.95/user/month. One of the biggest advantages of this platform is that you can track workflow in real-time, making it easier to spot potential bottlenecks and adjust your resources and milestones accordingly.

ProjectManager

A big problem with some of these programs is that not all projects are the same and your ways of working can change depending on the job. ProjectManager offers hybrid solutions that allow you to adapt the platform dashboard for each project, making it highly agile. It comes with a full 30-day trial for free, and then goes to $15/user/month.

Wrike

Being able to work and collaborate is a big issue with remote teams. Wrike is cloud-based and allows you to share all or only specific information about a project with the relevant people with ease. The free version gives you enough power for five users. If you need more than that, it costs $9.80/user/month.

Hive

If you work with a lot of different software tools, you can probably integrate that information with Hive because it connects seamlessly with over 1000 different programs. It also offers easy-to-adapt templates that can help you get each new project set up in moments. You get a 14-day trial of the app to check out the features. Then it costs $12/user/month after that.