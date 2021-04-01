Public Comment Period is Open — Public Hearings to Consider Adoption of Bend MPO Budget & Work Program

Bend MPO Budget Committee Approved the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Budget on March 23, 2021. Next step: Public Comment Period is open. Public Hearings to consider adoption of Budget and Work Program on April 20, 2021.

2021-22 Approved Bend MPO Budget

2021-22 Draft Bend MPO Unified Planning Work Program

Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Budget Committee meeting resulted in approval of the proposed Budget as presented. Next steps are a public hearing and consideration of adoption at the MPO Policy Board meeting on April 20, 2021.

2021-22 Fiscal Year

April 20, 2021 — MPO Policy Board Considers Work Program and Budget The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the BMPO budget for the annual period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, as approved by the BMPO Budget Committee on March 23, 2021. This is a public meeting. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the BMPO Policy Board. Add the upcoming MPO Policy Board meeting for April 20, 2021 to your calendar here .



The BMPO is devoted to creating public meeting events, materials and communications that are accessible, if additional formatting or a physical location request is needed, please contact Jovi Anderson at 541-693-2122, janderson@bendoregon.gov, and/or TTY (541) 389-2245. Providing at least 3 days’ notice prior to the event will help ensure availability of services requested.

