OSU Earns Four Top-Five Rankings for Online Education from U.S. News & World Report

(2016 Oregon State University Ecampus computer science graduate, Myles Chatman, studying near his home in the Bay Area | Photo by Chris Becerra)

Oregon State University is ranked No. 4 and is among the nation’s top ten providers of online undergraduate education for the seventh straight year in a list published today by U.S. News & World Report.

The No. 4 ranking of Best Online Bachelor’s Programs also puts Oregon State in the top five for the fourth time since 2015, a feat no other institution in the Western U.S. can claim.

OSU Ecampus received three additional top-five rankings as part of the annual publication:

No. 2 — Best Online Psychology Bachelor’s Programs.

No. 3 — Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans.

No. 3 — Best Online Business Bachelor’s Programs.

Meanwhile, OSU’s online master’s degree programs in engineering were ranked No. 16 in the nation. The university offers graduate degrees online in engineering management and radiation health physics.

“Pursuing rankings is never a priority for Oregon State University,” said Edward Feser, OSU’s provost and executive vice president. “However, we are proud that OSU’s focus on quality in online education—through courses and programs created and delivered by university faculty with the collaboration and support of our Ecampus team — is recognized as a national leader.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 350 institutions in the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs category based on four criteria: student engagement; student services and technology; faculty credentials and training; and expert opinion.

Consistent with its high rankings in previous years, Oregon State scored highest in terms of faculty expertise and Ecampus’ ability to prepare those instructors to teach online.

OSU’s Ecampus unit works in close partnership with ten Oregon State University academic colleges and nearly 1,000 faculty members to develop and deliver programs online to students worldwide. Among the 81 Oregon State programs offered online, 38 are bachelor’s programs in fields such as computer science, natural resources, public health and zoology.

“We are pleased to be recognized so broadly for the university’s collective efforts to deliver innovative and high-quality learning opportunities online,” said Ecampus Associate Provost Lisa L. Templeton. “We are most proud that every Oregon State Ecampus course and program offered online is developed internally by OSU faculty and staff, and that each one is designed using a student-centered approach.”

Kristina Tucker, an Ecampus student from Beaverton in the No. 2-ranked psychology program, says OSU’s online coursework provides academic rigor and other tangible benefits as she works toward her degree.

“The classes are difficult, but I wouldn’t trade anything for this experience,” says the single mother of four. “It has taught me balance within my own life, taught me an understanding of mental processes, and most importantly, it has given me the opportunity to further my career aspirations. And that will allow me to take care of my children.”

ecampus.oregonstate.edu