Realty ONE Group Opens in Bend

Realty ONE Group is opening a new office in Bend. The new office will be located 185 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Suite 201 Bend, OR 97702.

“I am extremely excited to bring a new style of brokerage to Central Oregon! The Real Estate industry is changing, and we are excited to be one of the pioneers of that change. A lot of seasoned agents are expected to retire in the coming years, and we need new agents who are well trained, tech savvy and who want to work in a collaborative work environment for the sake of not only our industry partners, but also buyers, sellers and our community,” said Jenelle McCleary, owner and managing broker of Realty ONE Group Discovery. “Creating relevant training and mentorship programs is a passion of mine and I couldn’t be more excited to bring our Rev Up program as well as our 100 percent commission model to Bend, OR. We are NOT a discount brokerage; however, we also are not your grandparent’s era brokerage either. ROG is on the cutting edge of technology, education and tools while also having locally owned brick and mortar offices with modern conveniences, a fun work environment yet have no caps, no splits and no greedy or complicated fee schedules. The Real Estate Industry is due for a change, come be the change with us!”

Realty ONE Group Discovery has already attracted multiple real estate professionals to the new office and will continue to recruit agents who want to join an office with a dynamic culture and an agent-first focus with sophisticated tools, technology and services.

The office will celebrate with a Grand Opening celebration in mid-September.

Realty ONE Group continues to further its mission to paint the globe gold. The thriving company now has more than 280 offices in 42 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Because of its non-traditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model, Realty ONE Group has been named a top five real estate franchise and one of the fastest growing real estate franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information or to find out how to join the office, contact Jenelle McCleary at 541-645-0244 or visit ROGDiscovery.com.

