Redmond-based Encore Property Management Acquires Partners Property Management & Sales

Encore Property Management, a Redmond-based Veteran-owned property management company, has recently acquired Partners Property Management & Sales, a company that has served Central Oregon since 1985.

With this acquisition, Encore Property Management expands their services to owners and tenants previously served by Partners Property Management and looks forward to continued growth throughout Central Oregon. Owners Brooks Boehlert and Stewart Winslow purchased Encore Property Management in 2019 and have since streamlined communication, overall maintenance services, owner support and tenant payments to better serve both real estate investors and property tenants. With this acquisition, their team can better serve more families throughout Central Oregon and ensure that owners who invest in properties have more personal communication and support.

“We are ecstatic that the owner of Partners Property Management felt enough trust to sell his business to us,” said Boehlert. “We know how important both investor and tenant relationships are, and we have worked diligently to communicate with everyone that we will continue to ensure their needs and requests are met in a timely manner.”

Prior to purchasing Encore Property Management, both Boehlert and Winslow served in the United States Marine Corps and are proud to call Central Oregon home. Boehlert served 15 years in the Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer, still serves in the reserves and has always called Oregon home, even being away for so many years serving his country. He has an active real estate license through Keller Williams Realty Central Oregon and is experienced with investment properties throughout the country. Winslow served four years in the Marine Corps as a Combat Engineer Officer and pursued his MBA from Emory University, whereupon he worked at UPS in marketing analytics. When his family moved to Central Oregon, he worked for the City of Bend before joining forces with Boehlert to begin business ownership together in 2019.

The owner of Partners Property Management knew it would be a seamless transition to Encore. “Continuation of uninterrupted service is a fundamental need for owners and tenants, and I have chosen Encore because of their integrity, energy and experience,” said Mike Hoover, former owner, Partners Property Management & Sales.

“We take pride in responding personally and punctually to our owners and tenants to ensure their properties are taken care of, and we couldn’t be happier that Mike entrusted us with his business,” said Winslow.