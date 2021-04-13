Redmond Chamber Business Hop Taking Place Wednesday, May 12

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB has announced that it will move forward with the spring business hop on May 12. This event is free to the public to attend, and booth spaces for exhibitors is $60.

The Business Hop includes a combination of some of the best elements of our Central Oregon Business Expo and our weekly Coffee Clatters in a beautiful spring setting. Chamber members will be highlighting their goods, services and describe what they do, one-on-one with attendees and other vendors.

For additional information about the Business Hop, contact Kara Roatch at 541-923-5191 or send her an email to kara@visitredmondoregon.com.

FOR ATTENDEES: It is rare to have a chance to talk to more than 30 businesses in one place at one time. Free admission to the public includes food and refreshments. Also, look for some great raffles and giveaways.



FOR EXHIBITORS: Don’t miss your chance to network and showcase your business, organization and/or products at this year’s Business Hop! For a cost of $60, participating Redmond Chamber members will be provided with a 10×10 space on which they may prominently display their brand as well as products and information, all within a fun and festive atmosphere.

visitredmondoregon.com