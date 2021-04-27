Redmond Chamber Celebrates Earth Day Downtown

(Hayden Homes volunteers heading to their third alleyway | Courtesy of Wildfire Media)

On April 22, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB held an Earth Day cleanup in downtown Redmond’s alleyways. More than 50 community and business volunteers came together for this two-part effort to create a cleaner, more welcoming environment for visitors and locals.

“The Redmond Chamber has worked diligently to create and maintain the Hometown feel that Redmond is known for. This year in celebration of Earth Day we wanted to prepare our downtown core for the Summer’s upcoming festivities like First Fridays, farmer’s markets and numerous popup events. It is our duty as the city’s Convention and Visitor Bureau to bring in visitors and so it only makes sense that we also play a part in keeping the appearance pleasant as well. We are so grateful for the volunteers that showed their support,” said Kara Roatch, events director of the Redmond Chamber.

The Chamber worked with volunteers from the community, Hayden Homes, Bethlehem Inn, 7th Day Adventist Church, The Demolay Pilgrim Chapter, Chamber Ambassadors, Mann Mortgage and the Sheriff’s Department to clear the alleys of garbage, cover graffiti and scrub away years of grime. Republic Services made several contributions and Wild Ride Brewing rewarded volunteers with free drinks after a hard day’s work. Wildfire Media documented the whole day.

List of all Volunteers: Mann Mortgage — Juliet, Lisa, Katrina, James, Lindy; 7th Day Adventist Church — Pastor Randy Folkenberg, Ralle Johnson, The Demolay Pilgrim Chapter; Bethlehem Inn — Gwenn Wysling, Sarah Marcotte, Jordon Walker, Stephanie Powell; Wildfire Media — Jamie Rose; Photography — Nicole Gee; Stellar Realty — Erin Martinez; Sheriff’s Department — Sgt. Dan Marsh, Deputy Jeff Petz; Hayden Homes — Michael Leeland, Hannah Nichols, Mary Pearce, Lori Rutherford, Jessica Zibnack, Heidi Hiskey, Mike Easterbrooks, Sean Bearden, Sydney Atkinson, Hayden Watson, Kristin Watson, Heather Hahn, Kate Austin, Amanda Benson, Lynn Hollibaugh, Charlotte Luttrull, Andrew Curtis, Amanda Kruit; Chamber Ambassadors — Jerry Keller, Ruth Keller, Molly Schluckebier; Redmond Chamber of Commerce — Kara Roatch

visitredmondoregon.com