Redmond Municipal Airport Welcomes Avelo Airlines & Direct Service to Burbank, California

Beginning May 13, Avelo Airlines will schedule flights to and from Burbank, California (BUR) and Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving at 9:15am and departing at 9:55am. Customers can make reservations at aveloair.com

“We are pleased that Avelo Airlines has selected RDM, expanding our direct-destination offerings to 11 cities,” states Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “The investments we have made in the airport and it’s dedicated management team are key in attracting new air carriers like Avelo.”

As the first new mainline U.S. carrier in nearly 15 years, Avelo’s ultra-low-fare strategy is differentiated by the carrier’s focus on unrivaled customer convenience and a built-from-scratch, customer-centric culture. “We are making flying more affordable and convenient by taking the greatest efficiencies we can find in the industry and sharing the savings with our customers in the form of surprisingly low fares,” said Avelo’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

Avelo’s leadership team embodies more than 200 years of collective aviation experience. As co-founder and president of Allegiant Air — long the nation’s most efficient and profitable airline — and former CFO of United Airlines, Levy brings a proven track record of profitably leading airlines from startup to scale. In addition to Allegiant and United, Avelo’s leadership team includes former senior executives from Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Northwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

Avelo will begin operations with three single-class, 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from its first base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline will initially fly 11 non-stop routes between BUR and markets across the Western U.S. including RDM. For flight times, information and reservations visit aveloair.com. Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, air carrier and flight information can be found online at flyrdm.com.

