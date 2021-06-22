Redmond School District Sells 46-Acre Parcel Expanding Growth in Redmond

(Photo | Courtesy of Compass Commercial)

The Redmond School District recently sold a 46.61-acre industrial parcel on the corner of NE Ninth Street and E Antler Avenue in Redmond to Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Company for $2,030,331. Wild Mike’s presented plans to the Redmond City Council to relocate its corporate headquarters from Clackamas County to Redmond in March, and the deal officially closed in early June. Compass Commercial brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM, Dan Kemp, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt represented the Redmond School District, which will use the proceeds from the sale to improve the Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the David M. Jaqua Sports Complex by Redmond High School.

“The project at Jaqua Sports Complex will truly benefit our community and serve our kids by giving them a place to learn and physically participate in a wide variety of activities,” Marc Horner, the assistant director of Operations for the Redmond School District, said. “This will have a positive economic impact on our community and will allow local kids the opportunity to play sports locally instead of traveling for tournaments. We’re thankful to our many partners for helping make this dream a reality.”

The school district plans to improve the Jaqua Sports Complex’s center baseball field and soccer field along Antler Avenue using the profits from the sale. The district will add turf to these soccer and baseball fields, install lights, replace spectator seating and construct a concession stand with restrooms. This improved sports complex will benefit Redmond K-12 students and provide new opportunities for the growing community.

“This was a win for everyone in the community,” Kesgard stated. “The school district was able to sell the underutilized land and use the proceeds from the sale for the Jaqua Sports Complex. Meanwhile, Wild Mike’s can grow its production facility in phases and continue to develop the business for decades to come. The construction of the first phase of the manufacturing plant will create significant economic benefits to Central Oregon.”

In 2020 alone, company expansion and relocation projects invested over $20 million dollars and created over 100 jobs for Central Oregon residents. According to Redmond Economic Development, Inc (REDI) Senior Director Jon Stark, there are currently 28 pending projects expected to create approximately 1,478 new jobs. Wild Mike’s relocation is just one of these projects.

Wild Mike’s will break ground on the 9th and Antler location at the end of 2021 and begin construction of the estimated 270,000+-square-foot facility in 2022. The company anticipates 114 employees to relocate from the Clackamas location to this new facility in 2023. The Enterprise Zone location allows the company to receive a 15-year tax exemption if they create a minimum of 50 new jobs within three years of occupancy. The goal is to have 500 employees in the years ahead.

“The employees moving to the area will create a substantial employment base, and the economic multiplier of those salaries will benefit all the local businesses,” Kesgard said. “As the company grows, the local employment base will grow, creating a more resilient economy much less prone to recessions.”

According to Chuck Arnold, the City of Redmond’s Economic Development/Urban Renewal Program Manager, Redmond is growing exponentially with a family of four moving to Redmond each day.

Commercial deals such as this allow local entities to make vital improvements, like the Jaqua Sports Complex. As more companies expand and relocate to Redmond, the ability to make these improvements will increase.

